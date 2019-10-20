|
VARGESKO ANTOINETTE (MARENICH)
Formerly of North Braddock, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Vargesko, Sr.; loving mother of John (the late Angel) Vargesko, Jr. of Penn Hills, Kathleen (the late Robert) Skyrmes of Munhall, Richard (Shirley) Vargesko of Cranberry Twp., and Martin Vargesko of North Braddock; cherished grandmother of David Foley, Chris Vargesko, Jennifer (Vargesko) Burgess, John Vargesko, and Matthew Vargesko; adored great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren; sister of Anne (the late Donald) Buzzard and the late Peter Marenich. Toni worked for years at Liberty Baking Co., Woolworths in Eastland Shopping Center, and Shop & Save Deli in Forest Hills. She was known by many as a caring soul, who was always willing to help those in need. Toni enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and baking, and was most notably known for her homemade nutrolls. She cared dearly for her family and their pets. Toni was known, loved and will be missed by many at home and in the workplace. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gallagher Hospice, LLC. 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019