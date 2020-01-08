Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTON MASLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTON DAVID MASLO

ANTON DAVID MASLO Obituary
MASLO ANTON DAVID

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn B. (Albert) Maslo; son of the late Anton D. and Julianne Renko Maslo; loving father of Dr. Suzanne L. Maslo, Dr. Anthony D. (Michele) Maslo; brother of Mary Toth (late Andrew), late Margaret (late Pete) Delphus, late Olga (late Regis) Tornabene, late Alberta (late John) Albert; grandfather of Anthony J., Alexander, and August Maslo. He was survived by his loving wife of 69 years and was a loving husband, father and grandfather devoted to his family. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Donner and he worked at FritoLay for 30+ years. He was a lifetime member of the Finleyville Moose and Cecil . He was a member of the St. John Evangelical Dartball League in Carnegie, PA. He loved to dance, golf, bowl, hunt, and was a skilled stone mason. He also played soccer for the Cecil Soccer Club. He was a patched softball umpire and enjoyed spending time on the ballfield. In addition he loved the outdoors. Friends welcome FRIDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. SATURDAY in St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave., Carnegie, PA, 15106. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
