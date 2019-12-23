Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Age 68, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 46 years to Debra (Bruce) Moik. Loving father of Angela H. Moik and Anton L. Moik. Cherished grandfather of Damien and Jaxon Skibinski. Brother of Eric (Janet) Moik and Melitta (Michael) George. Brother-in-law of Jean (Carl) Miskovish, Larry and Michael Bruce. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received Thursday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AHN Cancer Institute at Jefferson, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
