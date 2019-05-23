CVETAN, CDP SR. ANTONIA

At the age of 97, of McCandless Township, looking forward to celebrating 80 years of religious life this summer, Sister Antonia, formerly Sister Brendan, went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Sr. Antonia was born in Point Marion, PA, and baptized at St. Joseph's Church in Braddock. She entered the Sisters of Divine Providence on August 30, 1939 and made Final Vows on August 10, 1946. Sister Antonia served as an Elementary teacher in schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh for most of her career. She earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Duquesne University. After many years of teaching, Sister Antonia served on the administrative staff at the Provincial House when health permitted. Sister Antonia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Antonia Lagoy Cvetan and her only brother, John Joseph. She is survived by nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Divine Providence and their Associates. Viewing will take place at Providence Heights on Thursday, May 23, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will also take place on Friday, May 24, from noon until 3:30 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. in the Mother of Divine Providence Chapel, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA. Burial will follow in Providence Heights Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.