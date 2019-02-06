|
|
IANNUZZI ANTONIA MORANELLI
On February 4, 2019, age 79, of the North Side, formerly of Calabria, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Saverio Iannuzzi; mother of Felice Iannuzzi and the late Innocenzo Iannuzzi; grandmother of Carlo, Stefano, Julia Stadlinger, Elena and Eva Iannuzzi; sister of Vincenzo, Maria, Rosina, Lina and Palmira and the late Donato Moranelli. Friends received Friday, February 8th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to The or The Willows Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. www.oakmont.srcare.org
www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019