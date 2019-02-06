Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIA IANNUZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIA MORANELLI IANNUZZI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTONIA MORANELLI IANNUZZI Obituary
IANNUZZI ANTONIA MORANELLI

On February 4, 2019, age 79, of the North Side, formerly of Calabria, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Saverio Iannuzzi; mother of Felice Iannuzzi and the late Innocenzo Iannuzzi; grandmother of Carlo, Stefano, Julia Stadlinger, Elena and Eva Iannuzzi; sister of Vincenzo, Maria, Rosina, Lina and Palmira and the late Donato Moranelli.  Friends received Friday, February 8th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 12:30 p.m.  Contributions may be made to The or The Willows Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. www.oakmont.srcare.org 


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now