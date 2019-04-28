BUCCI ANTONIETTA

On April 26, 2019, Antonietta, age 84 of Oakland, returned to her Heavenly Home. Beloved wife of Nicola; loving mother of Cesarino and Mario (Karen) Bucci; devoted nonni of Veronica (Bill), Salvatore, Marc and Christina. Sister of Gilda Sciulli (Australia) the late Dino, Marco and Remo; sister-in-law of Sabbia, Nice and the late Petrina; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Tom and Gina for their comfort and support. Antonietta was extraordinary and special. Her family and grandchildren were her passion. She loved cooking, sewing and tending her flowers. We will miss her dearly. Family welcomes friends in JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland) MONDAY 3-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Antonietta's memorial page at ELACHKO.com