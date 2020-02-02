Home

Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
Moon Twp, PA
ANTONIO ALVAREZ PEDROSO


1939 - 2020
ANTONIO ALVAREZ PEDROSO Obituary
PEDROSO ANTONIO ALVAREZ

Antonio Alvarez-Pedroso, 80, of Moon Twp., died peacefully on January 29, 2020 in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. He was born in Havana, Cuba on July 19, 1939, the son of the late Antonio and Graciela (Otero) Alvarez Pedroso. He graduated from Villanova University with a master's in Chemical Engineering, and retired as a Chemical Engineer.  His interests included the stock market, traveling, and going to the gym several times a week, but above all it was spending time with and being there for family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Joyce (Price) Alvarez-Pedroso in 2010. He is survived by his son, Anthony Alvarez-Pedroso (and wife, Antoinette), Pittsburgh.  A granddaughter, Talia Alvarez-Pedroso; and a sister, Graciela Garcia. Friends will be received on Wednesday February 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.)  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp.  (Everyone please meet at church).  Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. Memorial contributions can be made to: Boy's Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
