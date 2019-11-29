|
PANTELIS ANTONIO C. "TONY"
Age 58, of McKees Rocks, PA, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 with his loving family at his side after a brave battle with cancer. Loving husband of Lynn and stepfather of Jen. Loving "dad" to his canine companions Rogue and Frankie. Beloved son of the late James and Dorothy (Kribel) Pantelis. Beloved brother of Nicholas (Michele), James (Michelle), and Christopher (Rochelle). Loving uncle to Nicholas, Matthew (deceased), Cassandra, Michael, James, Kaitlyn, Christopher, David, and Alexandra. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Tony had a "heart of gold", was a good friend to many, and a consummate outdoorsmen, whose greatest passion was his love and respect of the water and his joy as captain of a vessel. Visitation Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 600 Dunster Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019