ANWAR F. SAAD

Age 77, Ross Twp., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years to Mona Saad; loving father of Christina Saad, Maryann (Saad) and Patrick Megahan, and Peter and Aisling Saad; loving grandfather of Lily, John, and Josey Megahan, and Sydney and Lizzie Saad; brother of Moaheb Louis, Said Saad, Heba Saad, and Sadia Saad; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Funeral services will be held in St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church, 995 Melrose Ave., Ambridge, PA 15003, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
