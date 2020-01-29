Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
ANYA LEA VASILIS DOBRATZ

DOBRATZ ANYA LEA VASILIS

Age 34, of Swissvale, PA, passed on January 22nd, 2020.  She was the daughter of Cynthia Johansson Vasilis of Brackenridge, PA and Stelios Vasilis of Athens Greece.  She is survived by her mother, father; brother, Johnny Vasilis; and husband, Eric Dobratz.  Anya was a breeder of German Shepherd Dogs and a skilled dog show handler for many breeds.  Anya was well known in the Pittsburgh bicycle community and has was a skilled mechanic at several of the bicycle shops in the area.  She loved sea food and cheap yellow beer.  Friends received for a memorial gathering on February 8, 2020 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orangeburg County, SC Animal Control and shelter via PayPal using [email protected] www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
