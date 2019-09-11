|
HARRELL APOLLO JAXON
Aged 8 months, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2019. Cherished son of Paige Berg and Joshua Harrell; loved little brother of Ella and Skylar; adored grandchild of Susan and Robert Berg, Stephen Harrell, Delaina and Matthew Faircloth; precious great-grandson of Gail and Ed Mazeski, Lisa Harrell, Nancy and Terry Burdette; treasured great-great-grandson of Carolyn Bass; greeted in Heaven by great-grandfathers, Thomas Spisak, Stephen Harrell, and Robert Berg and great-grandmother, Ann Spisak. Known by his family as "Buh-dee", he loved to giggle, blow raspberries and smile. His favorite things were to cuddle with his sister, Skylar, laugh with his sister, Ella, and watch Trolls with his mom and dad. His smile was contagious and he brought joy to every person he met. Family will receive friends on THURSDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered FRIDAY at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Coraopolis.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019