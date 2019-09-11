Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for APOLLO HARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

APOLLO JAXON HARRELL


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
APOLLO JAXON HARRELL Obituary
HARRELL APOLLO JAXON

Aged 8 months, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2019. Cherished son of Paige Berg and Joshua Harrell; loved little brother of Ella and Skylar; adored grandchild of Susan and Robert Berg, Stephen Harrell, Delaina and Matthew Faircloth; precious great-grandson of Gail and Ed Mazeski, Lisa Harrell, Nancy and Terry Burdette; treasured great-great-grandson of Carolyn Bass; greeted in Heaven by great-grandfathers, Thomas Spisak, Stephen Harrell, and Robert Berg and great-grandmother, Ann Spisak. Known by his family as "Buh-dee", he loved to giggle, blow raspberries and smile. His favorite things were to cuddle with his sister, Skylar, laugh with his sister, Ella, and watch Trolls with his mom and dad. His smile was contagious and he brought joy to every person he met. Family will receive friends on THURSDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered FRIDAY at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Coraopolis.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of APOLLO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now