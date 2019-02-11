CHRISTMAN APPHIA VIRGINIA

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 one day past her 95th birthday. She now joins her soul mate, best friend and husband of 75 years, Robert Anthony Christman in heaven. We are all sure that dad has an itinerary all planned out for them already. Mom and dad loved to travel and see the world together. Dad would be looking at the sights and mom would be reading a book. She had many interests, books being her second love next to dad. Mom also enjoyed arts and crafts. An avid and excellent seamstress who made many of her daughters dresses while they were growing up and extremely talented in weaving and crochet work. Apphia or Phi as her friends called her was also a people person. She never met a person she couldn't win over. No one was a stranger to her. Apphia, mom or Kiki as the grandchildren and great grandchildren called her will be dearly missed. Apphia is survived by her three children, David Robert Christman and wife, Debra from Pittsburgh, Deborah Christman Torbitt and husband, John from Atlanta, and Cynthia Christman and dear friend, Patrice Ellison from Boca Raton, FL. She was an adoring grandma, "Kiki", to Keith Fredrick Christman, Anthony Robert Christman, and Christopher Robert Christman and wife, Jackie Masters Christman. Also, she is survived by two great-grandchildren, Cayden Robert and Mason Anthony Christman. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends will be received at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add and view tributes at:

