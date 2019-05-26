MADIA ARCHANGEL (DeMAGLIO)

Age 95, formerly of Swissvale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on May 18, 2019. Angel was the last surviving child of Lena (Caputo) and Giulio DeMaglio. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Anthony DeMaglio and her sister, Mary Nicholson. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Anthony Madia and loving companion of Julius "Chuck" Lamorte; mother of Ronald (Donna) Madia, Gene (Marie) Madia, Tonilynn (Madia) Jackson and Patricia (William) Callan; dear grandmother of Ronald, Robert, Gina, Angela, Marlo, Dana, Carmen, William, Lori, Timothy and Christopher; great-grandmother of 28 and one great-great-granddaughter. Archangel was a graduate of Westinghouse High School. In addition to raising her children, she enjoyed singing, dancing, playing cards and picnicking with close friends. Angel's life was remarkably blessed. She was filled with joy and always extended it to everyone around her. Angel's laughter was infectious and, best of all, she had an amazingly long time to enjoy it. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, Monroeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (412-824-8800).