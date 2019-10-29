|
SKARO ARCHANGEL
Formerly of Penn Hills and Monroeville, peacefully left this world Sunday, October 27, 2019 "seven years from 100 years" to embrace her father, Octavio (Tom) Albanese and mother, Antonette Albanese (Caputo); her brothers, Jerry, Joe, George and her sister, Emanuella Georges who are all waiting in Heaven for her arrival. Surrounded by her immediate family, husband of almost 70 years, Joseph (Babe) Skaro; her son and daughter and their spouses, John (Karen) Skaro and Jacquie (David) Ramsey. Archangel: "Aunt Red", "Aunt Kane", "Arky" and "Angel" leaves behind all of her loving nieces and nephews from both sides of mom and dad's entire extended family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019