ARDITH LOIS (JOHNS) HOLTZ

ARDITH LOIS (JOHNS) HOLTZ Obituary
HOLTZ ARDITH LOIS (JOHNS)

Born 1921 in Pittsburgh. Died in March 13, 2020. Survived by son, Jay Michael Holtz, Sue (his wife), and two grandchildren, Phil Holtz and the late Marie. Graduated from Perry High School in 1940. Completed nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital in 1943 and worked in Pittsburgh. She and her husband, Bud, deceased in 2005 were avid antique collectors and were dealers at the Wexford Antique Center for 35 years; also did antique shows. Retired when Bud became in ill health. Due to the fact that they had a blind daughter Ardith established the Public School Program for the blind children in Allegheny County with the help of Dr. Alfred Beattier; she became a certified Braillist. Their daughter died in 2007. She participated in the Harvard Medical School Nurses Health Study for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Service and interment private. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
