Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Cathedral
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Cathedral
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
ARGIE LARDAS Obituary
LARDAS ARGIE

Formerly of Edgewood and Forest Hills, age 92, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stamatis Lardas for 67 years. Loving mother of Christina (Rudy) Hudale of Forest Hills, Carol (Stanley) Mavrophilipos of VA and Dina (Jerome) Jocuns of Mars. Argie is also survived and blessed with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of Nina (late Lou) Xidas of OH and Jim (Sandy) Lardas of AL. Argie attended the University of Akron and was awarded an honorary degree. For years she owned and operated the Kandy Korner in Wilkinsburg and later was employed as a bookkeeper for Nico Roofing in Oakland. Argie was a member and volunteer with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland and was a member of its Philoptochos Society. Argie's favorite pastime was reading. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Trisagion will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in St. Nicholas Cathedral on Wednesday from 10:30 until the time of her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Argie will be laid to rest in Homewood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pan Icarian Brotherhood, 749 E. Railroad Ave., Verona, PA 15147.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
