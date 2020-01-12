|
SILVAGGIO ARIEL
During a trip to the pool during summer camp last year, Ariel Silvaggio had to take a swim test. The pool was big, and she was small-and in remission from Leukemia that plagued her for the past two years but Ariel was determined. She jumped into the pool and swam and swam and almost made it. However, even as she was climbing up the pool ladder, she was ready to try again. She did not want to wait, or take a break. She went back to the starting point and dove in a second time. With teachers and friends cheering her on, she swam her heart out that day. That was Ariel; a little girl with an over-sized supply of grit, spirit and determination, who did not let the challenges of her short life get her down. It was this resilience and fortitude, plus the support of family and friends, that helped her in her two and a half year battle with Leukemia. Sadly, Ariel Silvaggio, seven, of Gibsonia, lost her fight with cancer on January 8. Ariel was a second-grader at the Glenn Montessori School which she attended since she was an infant. Everyone knew Ariel, a smiling spunky little girl burning with kindness and full of imagination. Although she was a seven-year-old in many ways, in love with animals, like her mice and dog, Zeno, dancing, singing, crafting, and the color pink-she had persistence and courage beyond her years. She inspired all who knew her and she will be fondly remembered as a very special person. Visitation will be held at WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 on Tuesday, January 14 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m Burial to follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park, 1600 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101. Ariel is survived by her parents, Sonya and Gregory Silvaggio; her younger sister, Josie; and her dog, Zeno. For those wishing to make donations, the family requests they consider donating to Alex's Lemonade Stand, in honor of Ariel Silvaggio.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020