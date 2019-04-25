SIDEROPOULOS ARISTIDES (ARIS) SAVOS

On Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, Aristides (Aris) Sideropoulos, who was born on Valentine's Day 1936, passed away unexpectedly. He came to the United States from the village of Akropotomas, Thessalonika, Greece at the age of 19, earning three degrees, including a Ph.D. He worked very hard and sacrificed much. He first taught at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, and then taught microbiology in the Department of Biological Sciences at Duquesne University for 21 years, retiring in 1998 as a full professor. Aris genuinely cared about his students and gave them the time they needed outside of the classroom. He was a good and humble man, kind and giving; he followed his own path. Aris was not a church goer but he was a religious man, who lived by the principles of his faith, especially the Golden Rule. He enjoyed cooking, the Three Stooges, all types of music and movies, the Harmonicats, gardening; in particular, his tomato harvest each year, the many varieties of birds in the yard of his home, which he referred to as "the Willow House", Greek festivals, Greek cultures, Greek history and he loved Peakes Island, Maine. Aris was fascinated by American words and their many meanings. He owned several dictionaries. He truly enjoyed the little things that make up a life and the surprises that make life fun. Aris will be profoundly missed by his soulmate and life partner, Diane Clark; and by his extended family, Carla Kirchner, Donald Mosshart, Heather, Dewey, Mollie and Maggie VanVoorhis; and nephews, Panageotes, G. Sardianides, John Sarianides, Costos Sarianides; cousins, Angelo Kontis, Pantelis Sideropoulos and their families. In his absence, the night sky will never shine as brightly.