Formerly of Carnegie, Cleveland, OH and Crafton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Renck and mother of the late Tere Lyda; dear daughter of the late Clifford E. Davidson and Margaret (Moreika). Survived by her sons, Thomas Lyda, Timothy (Diane) Lyda; and stepchildren, Doreen (Charles) Peak and Gayle Cook; brothers, Robert (Kaaren) Davidson and Vic (Georgie) Davidson. Also survived by grandchildren, Christy David, Brian Lyda, Candace Burkhart, Tommy Lyda and Chase Lyda; as well as nieces and nephews, Erin Kaminski, Erika Davidson and Michael Davidson; and cousins, Joanne Livada, Nick Catanese and Cathy Sray. Mrs. Renck was a member of St. Philip's Catholic Church in Crafton and lived at Crafton Towers prior to becoming a resident at The Reformed Presbyterian Home on the North Side of Pittsburgh. Relatives and friends will be accepted at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh, PA 15226 from 3-5 p.m on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, followed by a Catholic service at the Chapel.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019