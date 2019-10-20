|
BOFF ARLEEN MARIE
Arleen Marie Boff, 80, of Bethel Park passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John Mahoney and Ann Ackerman. Arleen is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Rudolph Boff, Sr.; five children, Rudolph (Sandra) Boff, Michael (Mary Anne) Boff, John (Melanie) Boff, James (Karen) Boff and Anita Rago (John); thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, John Mahoney (Trudy); and brother-in-law, Ben Pizzinni. Arleen was a longtime member to St. Anne's Church and helped with the fish fry's and the carnivals. Arleen was preceded in death by both her parents, her sister, Carol Ann Pizzinni and grandson Nolan Rago. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Service will take place at St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, 15234, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Jefferson Memorial Park. Please add and view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019