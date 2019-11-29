Home

Age 64, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arlene was very proud of being a lung cancer survivor.  She is survived by her father, Albert Werksman (Marilyn Cohn); son, Benjamin A. Coburn; brother, Marc R. Werksman (Lori Dodd); lifelong friend, Mary Beth Humberston and her sisters; and many more friends.  She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Werksman; and a brother, William J. Werksman.  There will be no public visitation or services, per Arlene's request.  Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
