SWAB ARLENE E. (VAN HORN)
Age 84, of West Deer Township, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home. Born August 1, 1935, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (Huston) Van Horn. She is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Swab, whom she married on August 4, 1956, of Allison Park, PA; son, Raymond D. (Jenifer) Swab; son, Gregory L. (Cynthia) Swab; son, David M. (Tawnna) Swab; sisters, Lavone, Judy, Sharon, Lori; brothers, Gary, Douglas, preceded in death by Thomas; eight grandchildren. Arlene's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on October 22, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m., at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Allison Park with Rev. Jeffrey Potter officiating. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Arlene's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019