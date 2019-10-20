Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Hedwig Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish
ARLENE F. MAKAR

ARLENE F. MAKAR Obituary
MAKAR ARLENE F.

Age 80, of West Mifflin, on October 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Miller) Burda. Arlene was retired from Bettis Atomic Plant where she was an administrative assistant. A member of Christ the Light of the World Parish, she enjoyed golfing, playing the piano and swimming at the YMCA. Mother of Craig Alan Makar of West Mifflin and Shawn Makar of West Mifflin; grandmother of Cody Makar. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquense, 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be on Wednesday at 9:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Hedwig Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish. Rev. Dan Sweeney officiating. Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
