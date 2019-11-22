|
|
PEREMBA ARLENE J. (NARDO)
Age 83, of Mount Lebanon, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved mother of Pamela J. (Louis) Awad and Monica J. Peremba; loving Grammy of Xavier and Noel Awad; beloved sister of James (Carol) Nardo and Carol Jean Nardo; also survived by one niece and two nephews. Arlene loved the ballet, theatre, and dancing. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-6 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019