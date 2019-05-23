|
|
QUINN ARLENE JEAN
Age 82, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to William Joseph Quinn with whom she met at a dance in Carnegie at the Masonic Hall; daughter of the late Frank and Stephanie (Kawecki) Danziger; loving mother of Dennis (Michelle) Quinn and William Quinn; sister of Audrey Danziger (Donald) Goodman, the late Richard Danziger, and the late Robert Danziger; grandmother of Ryan and Laura Quinn. Arlene was a graduate of Scott High School, member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019