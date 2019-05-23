Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Carnegie, PA
ARLENE JEAN QUINN

ARLENE JEAN QUINN Obituary
QUINN ARLENE JEAN

Age 82, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to William Joseph Quinn with whom she met at a dance in Carnegie at the Masonic Hall; daughter of the late Frank and Stephanie (Kawecki) Danziger; loving mother of Dennis (Michelle) Quinn and William Quinn; sister of Audrey Danziger (Donald) Goodman, the late Richard Danziger, and the late Robert Danziger; grandmother of Ryan and Laura Quinn. Arlene was a graduate of Scott High School, member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
