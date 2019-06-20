MCKELVEY ARLENE K. (KOONTZ)

Age 87, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert T. McKelvey; loving mother of Thomas Hughes, Lori Hoffman, and the late Melvin Hughes; sister of Ruth Ann (Chuck) Collins and the late Doris Sebolt; grandmother of Justin and Christopher Hughes and Jordan and Devin (Amber) Hoffman; great-grandmother of Luke and Elliana Hoffman. Arlene was a lifelong member of Brightwood Christian Church and, most recently, a member of Venice Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and will be missed dearly by her family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m., at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 W Library Ave., Bethel Park, PA 15102.