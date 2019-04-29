Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ARLENE M. (LYNCH) MARTIN

ARLENE M. (LYNCH) MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN ARLENE M. (LYNCH)

On April 26, 2019, age 78 of Munhall. Beloved wife of Richard V. Martin; loving mother of Richard (Kim) Martin and Amy Lankes; cherished grandmother of Emily (Christian Garcia) Lankes and Rachel Lankes; great-grandmother of Myla; sister of Beverly (Gene) Balbuena and the late Ronald Lynch; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Arlene was an avid sports fan, reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her family that she loved. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
