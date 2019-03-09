|
|
MILLER ARLENE
Age 75, of Bloomfield, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Marie Miller; cherished mother of Jonathan Dawood (Sara Bularzik); dear sister of the late Robert Miller; treasured friend of many. Arlene also leaves her precious grand-dog Marshall. Friends and family shall be received to Celebrate Her Life from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sierra Club are suggested. www.sierraclub.org Interment service is private. 412-343-1506 or
ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019