|
|
NEWMAN ARLENE
Of Bethel Park, PA passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 surrounded in the final days by her loving family. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Buddy Soltz and her devoted husband, Sandy Newman. She is survived by her four loving children, Barbara Newman, Eddie Newman (Debbie), Roger Newman (Joyce), and Doug Newman (Shelly). She was the proud "Boby" to Melissa Siebert, Tiffany Joyce (Michael), Jessica Gusmar (David), Stephanie Newman, Cory Newman (Ashley), Carlie Newman, Zac Newman (Brittany), Michael Newman, Nicolete Newman, Anthony Newman, and brother, David Soltz of Edgewater, Florida. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. Arlene in her words, wanted them all to know that "I loved my family more than they could ever know and was unbelievably proud of all of my children and grandchildren." Words can not describe how much she will be missed. Services were held at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. We recommend a donation in Arlene's name to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019