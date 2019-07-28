|
SHAPIRO ARLENE P.
On Saturday, July 27, 2019; beloved wife for 56 years of Lester F. Shapiro, MD. Loving mother of Carolyn Shapiro and Nanci (Daniel) Kane; daughter of the late Louis and Beatrice Port; sister of Steven (Brenda) Port; sister-in-law of Edward Shapiro; grandmother of Florence Wyatt, Alex Kane, and Sarah Kane. Arlene earned a Masters Degree in Religious Education from the University of Pittsburgh at the age of 40 and continued to pursue Jewish education for the remainder of her life. She was a Principle, Educator and Administrator at Beth Samuel Congregation for ten years. She was a member and Co-Chair of The Garden Club for four years. She was on the Executive Committee and a longtime member of Congregation Beth Shalom. She was a teacher for many years and also tutored elementary school children. She taught at Osher as well as being very active in the resettlement of Russian Jewry. She was an active volunteer for NCJW and took art classes at the JCC for many years. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (9 - 10 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019