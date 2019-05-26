|
MOMCHILOVICH ARLENE R.
Age 82, of the South Side, peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Momchilovich; dear mother of Bill (Patty), Cindy (Joe) Caffardo; grandmother of Brian (Kristy), Dana (Erich) Puhlman, Justin (Cindy) Caffardo and Samantha (Gary) Wilhelm; great-grandmother of Dylan and Emily, Will and Ella Puhlman, and Amara and Alyssa Caffardo. Friends received Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Visitation 12 noon with Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019