Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE S. (EHNOT) GRAHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARLENE S. (EHNOT) GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM ARLENE S. (EHNOT)

Age 84, of Glassport on March 16, 2019. Loving  wife of the late Robert; beloved mother of Debra (James) Buck of West Mifflin, Barbra (Ken) Graham of West Mifflin and the late Robert and Ronald Graham; sister of Patsy (Richard) Holoman of West Mifflin; also eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:


georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now