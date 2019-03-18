|
GRAHAM ARLENE S. (EHNOT)
Age 84, of Glassport on March 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert; beloved mother of Debra (James) Buck of West Mifflin, Barbra (Ken) Graham of West Mifflin and the late Robert and Ronald Graham; sister of Patsy (Richard) Holoman of West Mifflin; also eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:
georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019