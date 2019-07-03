|
GREER ARLENE S. (MIORELLI)
On Sunday, June 30, 2019; loving mother of Brianne Raccor; beloved daughter of Joseph and Palmira Miorelli; sister of Larry Miorelli, Karen Duffy, Joyce Lupia and Jim Miorelli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Special Olympics of Allegheny County, 404 1st Street, Heidelberg, PA 15106 in the memo line "Memorial for Arlene Greer" include a note with a return address if the donor would like a thank you or recognition. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019