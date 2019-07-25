Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE (RIHN) STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE (RIHN) STEWART Obituary
STEWART ARLENE (RIHN)

Age 78, of West Deer Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born April 14, 1941 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Rihn and sister of the late Virginia "Jeannie" Thompson. She was the wife of John A. Stewart, who passed away on October 15, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Coleen Byerly, of Lower Burrell and Katherine S. Kline, of Hampton Township; son, Christopher Stewart, of West Deer Township; grandchildren, Sarah, Jennifer, Gregory, Brandy, CJ; great-grandchildren, Tristian, Aubree, Ava, Tucker and Savannah, and her nephew, Pat (Dana) Thompson.. Arlene's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mary of The Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw, with Father Timothy Whalen officiating. She will be privately laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Arlene's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now