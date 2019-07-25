STEWART ARLENE (RIHN)

Age 78, of West Deer Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born April 14, 1941 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Rihn and sister of the late Virginia "Jeannie" Thompson. She was the wife of John A. Stewart, who passed away on October 15, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Coleen Byerly, of Lower Burrell and Katherine S. Kline, of Hampton Township; son, Christopher Stewart, of West Deer Township; grandchildren, Sarah, Jennifer, Gregory, Brandy, CJ; great-grandchildren, Tristian, Aubree, Ava, Tucker and Savannah, and her nephew, Pat (Dana) Thompson.. Arlene's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mary of The Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw, with Father Timothy Whalen officiating. She will be privately laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Arlene's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.