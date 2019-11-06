Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLIE BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLIE J. BURKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLIE J. BURKE Obituary
BURKE ARLIE J.

Age 60, of Murrysville, suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved partner of Valerie M. LaBella, Esq. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Richard Burke; and her beloved Golden Retriever, Riley and Labrador Retriever mix, Hannah. Survived by her sister, Kelli and Ray McClain; nieces, Andrea (Stacy) McClain, Lindsay McClain and great-nephew, Tristen; cousins, Betsy and Bert Cramer, Megan Cramer, Chris Miller and daughter, Michelle Miller. Arlie was a registered nurse beginning her extensive nursing career at UPMC St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, then moving to Westmoreland Regional Hospital/Excela, then as a restorative nurse for UPMC Home Care, then to UPMC Insurance Division as a Care Manager, and then onto travel nursing. Arlie's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in the future at a location and date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -