BURKE ARLIE J.
Age 60, of Murrysville, suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved partner of Valerie M. LaBella, Esq. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Richard Burke; and her beloved Golden Retriever, Riley and Labrador Retriever mix, Hannah. Survived by her sister, Kelli and Ray McClain; nieces, Andrea (Stacy) McClain, Lindsay McClain and great-nephew, Tristen; cousins, Betsy and Bert Cramer, Megan Cramer, Chris Miller and daughter, Michelle Miller. Arlie was a registered nurse beginning her extensive nursing career at UPMC St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, then moving to Westmoreland Regional Hospital/Excela, then as a restorative nurse for UPMC Home Care, then to UPMC Insurance Division as a Care Manager, and then onto travel nursing. Arlie's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in the future at a location and date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019