GILBOA ARLYN
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Amit Gilboa, Noam Gilboa and Keren (Jeremy Holzer) Gilboa. Mother-in-law of Deborah Gilboa. Sister of William (Lisa) Gross, David (Lynne Goldberg) Gross and Jonathan Gross. "Sva" to Ari, Nadov, Oren, Gavri, Liya, Ron and Dan. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Arlyn was a patron of the Arts. She was a life-long student who tended her garden and family with equal care and love. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services, (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Arlyn Gilboa Foundation, c/o 6324 Morrowfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020