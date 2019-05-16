STOVER ARMELLA E.

Age 91, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Brentwood, passed away on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold A. Stover; loving mother of Armella D., Kenneth (Sharon), David (the late Anne), Janine, Shirley (Tom) Schnepp, Harold (Yvonne), Russell (Lisa) Stover, and the late Carol (the late Bob) Bisbey; devoted grandmother of Jacqueline, Jeffrey, Jamie, Kristin, Amanda, Jennifer, Bubby, Robin, Emily and Conner; great-grandmother of Andrew, Carley, Kaylee, Brandon, Lucy, Paige, Ava, Collin, Riley, Griffin, and Ryan. Mel was a Pittsburgh sports fanatic, attending games well into her late 80's. She was known for wanting to walk or take the bus everywhere and never forgot a person she met along the way. Her children will give a toast to her with her famous blackberry wine high ball. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered 9:00 a.m. SATURDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , diabetes.org, or to Autism Speaks, autismspeaks.org. mcdermottfh.com