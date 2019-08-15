Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2314 E. Main Street
Bexley, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARMIN LANGHOLZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARMIN P. LANGHOLZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARMIN P. LANGHOLZ Obituary
LANGHOLZ ARMIN P.

Age 90, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with family by his side here in Pittsburgh. A professor for 40 years at Capital University in Bexley, OH, he devoted his life to teaching students in and out of the classroom. Armin was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (Green) of Pittsburgh; and brother, Rev. Eugene Langholz. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Katherine) of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Lori West of Huron, OH; sister, Lois Miller of Michigan City, IN and brother Marc Langholz of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Kari, Jaclyn, Dean, Dakota, Colton, and Kelsie; and three great-grandchildren, Hadley, Cashton and Langley. Family and Friends are welcomed Friday August 16 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Christian services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 17 at Christ Lutheran Church 2314 E. Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209 with burial to follow the church services. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now