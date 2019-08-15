|
LANGHOLZ ARMIN P.
Age 90, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with family by his side here in Pittsburgh. A professor for 40 years at Capital University in Bexley, OH, he devoted his life to teaching students in and out of the classroom. Armin was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (Green) of Pittsburgh; and brother, Rev. Eugene Langholz. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Katherine) of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Lori West of Huron, OH; sister, Lois Miller of Michigan City, IN and brother Marc Langholz of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Kari, Jaclyn, Dean, Dakota, Colton, and Kelsie; and three great-grandchildren, Hadley, Cashton and Langley. Family and Friends are welcomed Friday August 16 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Christian services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 17 at Christ Lutheran Church 2314 E. Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209 with burial to follow the church services. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019