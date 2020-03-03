Home

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Lebanon Church Cemetery
ARNOLD EARNEST "ARNIE" MATTES


1943 - 2020
ARNOLD EARNEST "ARNIE" MATTES Obituary
MATTES ARNOLD "ARNIE" EARNEST

Age 76, of Clairton, formerly of Jefferson Borough passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh. Arnold was born in McKeesport on May 13, 1943, to the late Viola Edwards and Edward Mattes. Arnold is survived by his son, Lance (Judy) Mattes of Bethel Park; and his granddaughter, Ashley Mattes. He is also survived by his two sisters, Donna Kettish of Orlando, Florida and Karen (Jeff) Dowd of Orlando, Florida. He was a member of the Masons in Pleasant Hills at the F&AM Lodge, the Syria Shrine, and he also attended the Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Arnold was a Project Engineer at the Local #5 where he was employed for most of his life. One of his favorite things to do in his down time was listen to oldies music. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. at the S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. A service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Lebanon Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Syria Shrine at 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.

