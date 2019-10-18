Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
449 Mitchell Ave
Clairton, PA 15025
412-233-6745
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
449 Mitchell Ave
Clairton, PA 15025
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First AME Church
177 Mitchell Ave
Clairton, PA
ARNOLD HARRIS


1942 - 2019
ARNOLD HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS ARNOLD

Arnold Harris 77, of Clairton, peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in AHN Jefferson Hospital. Arnold was born February 19, 1942 in Clairton, PA to the late Wallace and Lorraine Jones Harris. Devoted husband of the late Valerie King Harris; beloved Father of Connie "Mike" Hendrix of Ft. Washington MD, Cordella Denise Watts of Clairton, Stephanie Yvonne (Dave) Spence of Clairton, Kimberley Ann (Thomas) Jackson of Canonsburg PA; loving Grandfather and Uncle. Family will receive guests Friday October 18, 2019 at the First AME Church 177 Mitchell Ave, Clairton, PA 15025 from 4-8 p.m. with Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. Funeral Services provided by ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 449 Mitchell Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
