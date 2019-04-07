SOPKO ARNOLD JOSEPH

Age 87, of South Park formerly of Duquesne on April 5, 2019. He was a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Orris) Sopko. Arnie was a retired Advancement Placement History teacher at Chartier Valley High School, a member and past president of the Chartiers Valley Education Association, former teacher and coach for the Duquesne school system and was a member of the former St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, and current member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall, and a Byzantine Catholic Serra Club. A member of the G.B.U., he was a life-long lover of Jazz was an avid golfer. He was a graduate of Slippery Rock and Indiana University; proudly served his country in the army during the Korean War. Husband of the late Henrietta Gail "Etta Gail" (Wurzbacher) Sopko; husband of Geraldine "Gerri" (Soffa) Sopko; father of Tammy (late Tim) Chonko of Duquesne, Ronda (Mitchell) Brourman of Edgewood, Gregg (Lisa) Bickus of Lockport, IL, Andrew Bickus of Duquesne, Lori (Mark) Glasgow of Orange, CA, Tim (Maggie) Urda of Uniontown, Elaine Terry of Minneapolis, MN and the late Joetta R. Sharp; brother of the late Kornel (wife Dorothy survives) Sopko of North Huntington; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, April 7, from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Panachida Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by Divine Liturgy with funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias Church or a .