Age 88, died peacefully at his California home November 12, 2019. He combined a lifelong dual career in medicine and research. Inspired at 12 by "The Microbe Hunters", he developed a passion for science; and his mother's early death directed that passion to an academic life as an Oncologist /Hematologist. Early research years were spent at Harvard and Hammersmith Hospital in London, with the bulk of a clinical/research career at the University of Pittsburgh and V.A. Outside medicine, his loves were family, skiing, books and music. Friends often described him as a Renaissance man. He is survived by his wife Isabel, three sons, Alexander, Jonathan, Julian, and their wives, Shelley, Julia Z., Trisha and five cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Alexandra, George, Annie and Yvonne.  A celebration of his life will be held in New Jersey on June 8th.  If wished, donations may be made in his memory to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
