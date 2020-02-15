|
WAGNER ARNOLD N.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacklyn "Jackie" Wagner; loving father of Amy (Steven) Perilstein, James (Rochelle) Wagner, and the late Harry N. Wagner. Beloved brother of Sandra "Sissie" (late Gerald) Margolis. Adoring Zadie of Joshua (Nicole) Perilstein, Evan (Amanda Posteraro) Perilstein, Samantha (Anthony) Iellimo, Michael (Kyle Oldfield) Wagner, and David (Rebecca) Wagner. Proud great-grandfather of Haylee and Ethan Perilstein. Arnie was a dedicated Zionist, community leader, and a Partner at Wagner Agency, Inc. - Insurance, for over 30 years. He was a past President of B'nai Israel Congregation and ZOA. He was a Community Campaign Chair for Israel Bonds, and an active leader with JNF, B'nai Zion, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Arnie participated as a delegate at several World Zionist Congresses. He was a recipient of many awards for his lifetime of commitment to Jewish community and World Jewry. Arnie enjoyed playing golf, poker (which he was quite good at), traveling, holidays with his family, skiing and time spent with his family at Seven Springs. Arnie was an avid storyteller, loved by all who knew him. Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Visitation one and one half hour prior to services (11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.). Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020