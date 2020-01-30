|
SCHWARTZ ARNOLD "ARNIE"
On Saturday, January 25, 2020. Devoted and loving son of the late Goldie (Mallinger) Schwartz and Myles Schwartz. Brother of the late Reva (late Morton) Robins. Uncle of Louis Robins and Janet (Gordon) Cohen. Great uncle of Gabriel Cohen. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue (Shadyside) on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation one half hour prior to services (11:30 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020