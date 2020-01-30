Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
More Obituaries for ARNOLD SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD "ARNIE" SCHWARTZ

ARNOLD "ARNIE" SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ ARNOLD "ARNIE"

On Saturday, January 25, 2020. Devoted and loving son of the late Goldie (Mallinger) Schwartz and Myles Schwartz. Brother of the late Reva (late Morton) Robins. Uncle of Louis Robins and Janet (Gordon) Cohen. Great uncle of Gabriel Cohen. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue (Shadyside) on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation one half hour prior to services (11:30 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
