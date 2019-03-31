PETROPOULOS ARTEMIS GRIBAS

A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, 88 years of age, and a longtime Pittsburgh/Morningside, PA resident, died peacefully on March 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Artemis, often fondly remembered as "Arta," was born to Constantinos and Constantina Grimbas in the mountain village of Kerasea, Arcadia, Greece, on April 19,1930. She was raised alongside ten beloved siblings. Artemis immigrated to the United States in 1963, after marrying husband Xaralambos (Harry) Petropoulos, from the neighboring village of Vlachokerasia, in Greece on June 5, 1963. Together, they created and maintained a stable, loving homelife in Pittsburgh. Artemis dedicated herself to her family and her church. Her outgoing and caring nature yielded many loyal friendships, cultivated throughout her lifetime. Over the years, she raised three loving sons; her family was always her pride and joy. She was an avid cook, baker, home remodeler, knitter, seamstress, gifted gardener, and restaurateur. Artemis created delicious Greek food and pastries for her family, friends, and her extended community. Her confections and authentic meals always kept family, friends, and eventually her grandchildren, impressed and satisfied. Her baklava, cheeseburgers, and pastitio never failed. Teaching by example, Artemis demonstrated the importance of a love that is both tireless and unconditional. She was more than a devoted parishioner of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Pittsburgh. She was well-respected for her endless service, including her steadfast attendance at church services; her willingness to volunteer for events, holidays, fundraisers; and her commitment to assist all, both more and less fortunate. Most especially, she was beloved for unending generosity with her time and her talents. Artemis was a tirelessly committed "Yia-Yia" (grandmother) to her seven grandchildren: Talis, Milo, Maia, Ivan, Asa, Athena, and Christos. Yia-Yia never passed up an opportunity to spend time with them. From rocking newborns, to playground outings, macaronades and ice cream treats, cooking lessons, and the courageous story of her immigration, she shared her love and her culture with all. Artemis was preceded in death by Harry, her devoted husband of 42 years, in 2005. Their love and support for each other was unparalleled. In addition to sharing the responsibilities of raising a family in Pittsburgh's Greek-American community, Harry and Artemis spent many years working together –shoulder-to-shoulder -- while operating Seasons, their family restaurant in Homestead, PA. She is survived by her three sons, Panagiotis (Peter) of Washington, DC; Constantinos (Dean) and his wife Jeri of Hollywood, FL; and Giorgos (George) and his wife Judy of Raleigh, NC. Artemis also leaves many adoring nieces and nephews; her godchildren, Maria and Gianni Spanos; and the vast network of friends she collected over the years. Most especially, Artemis leaves to all many lasting and beautiful memories. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Trisagion will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will also be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 South Dithridge Street from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Artemis's love for her church community, donations in her name may be made to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Artemis Petropoulos, may your memory be Eternal. For an online guestbook, visit (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)