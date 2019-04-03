Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
419 South Dithridge Street
Liturgy
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
419 South Dithridge Street
ARTEMIS GRIBAS PETROPOULOS

ARTEMIS GRIBAS PETROPOULOS Obituary
PETROPOULOS ARTEMIS GRIBAS

A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, 88 years of age, and a longtime Pittsburgh/ Morningside resident, died peacefully on March 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Harry Petropoulos; mother of Panagiotis "Peter" Petropoulos of Washington, DC, Constantinos "Dean" Petropoulos (Jeri) of Hollywood, FL, and Giorgos "George" Petropoulos (Judy) of Raleigh, NC; grandmother of Talis, Milo, Maia, Ivan, Asa, Athena, and Christos; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews; her godchildren, Maria and Gianni Spanos; and the vast network of friends she collected over the years. Friends will be received on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge St. from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Artemis's love for her church community, donations in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Artemis Petropoulos may your memory be Eternal. For an online guestbook visit:


freyvogelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
