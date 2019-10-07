Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR FERRARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR A. FERRARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR A. FERRARA Obituary
FERRARA ARTHUR A.

Age 82, of South Fayette, on October 5, 2019.  Beloved husband of Gerry Beth (Cronin) Ferrara for 53 years; loving father of Beth Ann Ferrara and Marnie Ferrara; cherished grandfather of Maria, Dane, Nicole, Keegan and Anthony; son of the late Nick and Rose Ferrara; brother of Leonard (Elaine) Ferrara and uncle of Nick, Gina and Jaime; dear cousin of James and Mary Ellen Mackin and their children, Timothy (Val), Jennifer (Garrett) and Daniel (Heather), and their children.  Arthur was an avid golfer and a PGA Class A Golf Pro.  He was the owner and operator of JE Foss, Inc.  He served proudly with the U.S. Army and was one of JFK's "Minute Men".  Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), a  prayer service will immediately follow at 8 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now