FERRARA ARTHUR A.
Age 82, of South Fayette, on October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerry Beth (Cronin) Ferrara for 53 years; loving father of Beth Ann Ferrara and Marnie Ferrara; cherished grandfather of Maria, Dane, Nicole, Keegan and Anthony; son of the late Nick and Rose Ferrara; brother of Leonard (Elaine) Ferrara and uncle of Nick, Gina and Jaime; dear cousin of James and Mary Ellen Mackin and their children, Timothy (Val), Jennifer (Garrett) and Daniel (Heather), and their children. Arthur was an avid golfer and a PGA Class A Golf Pro. He was the owner and operator of JE Foss, Inc. He served proudly with the U.S. Army and was one of JFK's "Minute Men". Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), a prayer service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019