Age 83, of Crescent, formerly Moon Township, passed away peacefully holding his daughter's hand on Thursday, May 30, 2019 after one day at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. Loving husband of over 48 years to the late Millie DeMasso and cherished father of Kimberley Jo DeMasso and the late David Michael DeMasso; brother of Marilyn DeMasso (Barry) Barron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Angela DeMasso and sister, Eleanore (Robert) Kopczak. Art grew up in the family automotive business beginning at age eight and later became the proprietor and retired from DeMasso's Service in Coraopolis. He also spent six years in the Air National Guard. Art enjoyed camping and spending time with this wife and children. In keeping with dad's wishes, burial arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the West Hills Food Pantry. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
