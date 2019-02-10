Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR DALE "WEASEL" GEORGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARTHUR DALE "WEASEL" GEORGE Obituary
GEORGE ARTHUR DALE "WEASEL"

With his family by his side on Thursday, February 7, 2019, age 73, of Ingram. Loving husband for 40 years of Dixie L. George; loving father of Cari (David) Smith and Keli (Jeremy) Breed; also 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; dear brother of Joanne (Art) Hartley, Rose Ann Deitt and Carol McHenry. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral service will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.


hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.