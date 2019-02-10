|
|
GEORGE ARTHUR DALE "WEASEL"
With his family by his side on Thursday, February 7, 2019, age 73, of Ingram. Loving husband for 40 years of Dixie L. George; loving father of Cari (David) Smith and Keli (Jeremy) Breed; also 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; dear brother of Joanne (Art) Hartley, Rose Ann Deitt and Carol McHenry. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral service will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019