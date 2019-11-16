Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1301 5th Ave
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
ARTHUR ERIC FIELDLER Sr.


1927 - 2019
Of Coraopolis, PA on Friday, November 15, 2019, age 92. Born April 27, 1927 to the late Cora and Karl Fiedler. Loving husband of 70 years to Elizabeth (Johnston). Preceded in death by his daughter, Carol; daughter-in-law, Marianne; sister, Dorothy and brothers, Elmer, Karl, and Roy. Besides his wife, Art is survived by his three sons, Eric (Beth), Timothy (Resi), and Don (Tina); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his younger brother, Don. A public viewing will be held at COPELAND'S FUNERAL HOME, 867 5th Ave., Coraopolis on Monday 2-4, 6-9 where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 1301 5th Ave., Coraopolis at 10 AM on Tuesday. The family wishes to thank the staff at Tapestry Senior Living for the compassionate care they gave to Art and continue to give Elizabeth. Family welcomes flowers or donations in his name to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, UPMC Montefiore, 4th Fl., Suite 421, Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
